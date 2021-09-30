Emerson Enters Multiyear Strategic Framework Agreement With BayoTech
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) entered a multiyear strategic framework agreement with BayoTech to accelerate hydrogen delivery worldwide.
- Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software, and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units to produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.
- BayoTech's modular hydrogen generation units produce up to 1,000 kilograms per day, enough to fill as many as 200 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
- These hydrogen generation units are already being built and placed in BayoGaaS hydrogen hubs and at customer sites throughout the U.S. and other global locations.
- Price Action: EMR shares closed lower by 1.51% at $94.20 on Thursday.
