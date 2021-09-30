 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emerson Enters Multiyear Strategic Framework Agreement With BayoTech
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Emerson Enters Multiyear Strategic Framework Agreement With BayoTech
  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMRentered a multiyear strategic framework agreement with BayoTech to accelerate hydrogen delivery worldwide.
  • Emerson will deliver advanced automation technologies, software, and products to enable BayoTech to build hundreds of hydrogen units to produce cleaner, lower-cost hydrogen.
  • BayoTech's modular hydrogen generation units produce up to 1,000 kilograms per day, enough to fill as many as 200 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
  • These hydrogen generation units are already being built and placed in BayoGaaS hydrogen hubs and at customer sites throughout the U.S. and other global locations. 
  • Price Action: EMR shares closed lower by 1.51% at $94.20 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMR)

Why This Investor Just Bought More General Electric And A Stock Which Is Up Nearly 30% For The Year
Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook
Emerson Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com