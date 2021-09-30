Capri Holdings Extends Partnership With EuroItalia
- Capri Holdings Ltd's (NYSE: CPRI) Versace has extended its license agreement with EuroItalia for another 15 years. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Also, Michael Kors and EuroItalia will enter into a 15-year agreement to make EuroItalia the exclusive worldwide men's and women's fragrance licensee for the Michael Kors brand.
- Versace's partnership with the Italy-based fragrance and cosmetics company EuroItalia began in 2005.
- Price Action: CPRI shares are trading lower by 4.28% at $49.02 on the last check Thursday.
