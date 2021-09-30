Why Dollar Tree Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), are trading lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter EPS of $0.04, down from $0.50 year over year and worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued third-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total).

Dollar Tree is trading lower by 4.3% at $96.14. Dollar Tree has a 52-week high of $120.37 and a 52-week low of $84.26.