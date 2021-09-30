 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher. The company and WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) earlier announced a global partnership to help brands build and deliver immersive experiences for consumers using Augmented Reality.

The partnership combines Snap's leading AR technology with WPP's integrated capabilities across creative, media, commerce and technology, allowing WPP clients to better connect with their customers on the Snapchat platform and drive meaningful business results through AR.

In addition, WPP and Snap will implement a co-developed custom optimisation scorecard for WPP clients, which will be used to generate more effective campaigns.

Snap operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally that offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as camera, communication, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images.

Snap's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $73.49 per share at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Cathie Wood Sells Another $265M In Tesla On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades
6 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Looking At Snap's Smart Money Trades
Snap Insider Trades $56.18 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com