Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher. The company and WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) earlier announced a global partnership to help brands build and deliver immersive experiences for consumers using Augmented Reality.

The partnership combines Snap's leading AR technology with WPP's integrated capabilities across creative, media, commerce and technology, allowing WPP clients to better connect with their customers on the Snapchat platform and drive meaningful business results through AR.

In addition, WPP and Snap will implement a co-developed custom optimisation scorecard for WPP clients, which will be used to generate more effective campaigns.

Snap operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally that offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as camera, communication, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images.

Snap's stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $73.49 per share at the time of publication.