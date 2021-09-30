 Skip to main content

Canoo Partners With AVL To Build Software For Electric Vehicle Safety Features
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Canoo Partners With AVL To Build Software For Electric Vehicle Safety Features
  • Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEVhas partnered with AVL to develop, test, and validate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) software for its Lifestyle Vehicle.
  • The technology provides an intuitive human interface that gives vehicle feedback to notify and empower drivers to make safer choices on the road.
  • AVL will support Canoo in developing ADAS features that fully sync with Canoo's native and proprietary platform design and electrical architecture. 
  • Canoo will own the software and ensure security, safety, compliance, and compatibility across vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Vehicle.
  • Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle will start production in late 2022 and have Level 2 ADAS functionality at launch.
  • Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 1.88% at $7.57 on the last check Thursday.

