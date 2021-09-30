Canoo Partners With AVL To Build Software For Electric Vehicle Safety Features
- Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) has partnered with AVL to develop, test, and validate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) software for its Lifestyle Vehicle.
- The technology provides an intuitive human interface that gives vehicle feedback to notify and empower drivers to make safer choices on the road.
- AVL will support Canoo in developing ADAS features that fully sync with Canoo's native and proprietary platform design and electrical architecture.
- Canoo will own the software and ensure security, safety, compliance, and compatibility across vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Vehicle.
- Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle will start production in late 2022 and have Level 2 ADAS functionality at launch.
- Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 1.88% at $7.57 on the last check Thursday.
