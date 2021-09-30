A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) - P/E: 3.64 Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 2.48 Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) - P/E: 7.11 Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) - P/E: 0.69 Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) - P/E: 1.37

Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.04, which has decreased by 106.56% compared to Q1, which was 0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.22%, which has decreased by 10.88% from last quarter's yield of 11.1%.

Most recently, Vermilion Energy reported earnings per share at 2.27, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.79. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 28.87%, which has increased by 14.13% from last quarter's yield of 14.74%.

Teekay LNG Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q1 to 0.57 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.99%, which has increased by 0.14% from 7.85% in the previous quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.15, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 14.71%, which has decreased by 9.2% from last quarter's yield of 23.91%.

Enservco has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.14, which has increased by 41.67% compared to Q1, which was -0.24. Enservco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.