One Stop Systems Wins Mobile Datacenter Project
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) won a new government mobile intelligence command center program. The financial terms of the project are not disclosed.
- The deployment will leverage the company's unique AI on the FLY technology consisting of a cluster of eight networked OSS Gen 4 PCIe SDS-3U GPU-accelerated servers in a rugged equipment rack powered by the latest Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors.
- The systems will feature up to sixteen PCIe 4.0, FIPS 140-2 encryption compliant U.2 NVMe SSD drives, up to four NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA Quadro RTX A6000 GPUs, and high-speed NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 SmartNICs.
- The new SDS-3U gives customers the flexibility to choose to encrypt data on the move, using OSS Ion Accelerator 6.x SAN and NAS software, or encrypt data at rest using superior NVMe self-encrypting drives.
- OSS plans to make initial deliveries in Q4 of 2021, with additional deployments expected through 2022.
- Price Action: OSS shares traded higher by 0.41% at $5.02 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.