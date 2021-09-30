 Skip to main content

One Stop Systems Wins Mobile Datacenter Project
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
  • One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSSwon a new government mobile intelligence command center program. The financial terms of the project are not disclosed.
  • The deployment will leverage the company's unique AI on the FLY technology consisting of a cluster of eight networked OSS Gen 4 PCIe SDS-3U GPU-accelerated servers in a rugged equipment rack powered by the latest Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors.
  • The systems will feature up to sixteen PCIe 4.0, FIPS 140-2 encryption compliant U.2 NVMe SSD drives, up to four NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA Quadro RTX A6000 GPUs, and high-speed NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 SmartNICs.
  • The new SDS-3U gives customers the flexibility to choose to encrypt data on the move, using OSS Ion Accelerator 6.x SAN and NAS software, or encrypt data at rest using superior NVMe self-encrypting drives.
  • OSS plans to make initial deliveries in Q4 of 2021, with additional deployments expected through 2022.
  • Price Action: OSS shares traded higher by 0.41% at $5.02 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

