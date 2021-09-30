 Skip to main content

Xylem Reaffirms Growth Strategy; Foresees ~$100M Adverse Revenue Impacts In 2H
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Xylem Reaffirms Growth Strategy; Foresees ~$100M Adverse Revenue Impacts In 2H
  • Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) plans to reaffirm its growth strategy and set out its long-term financial framework at Investor Day to be held today.
  • Xylem noted the global supply chain environment has become increasingly volatile, including escalating electronic component shortages. For FY21, the company estimates adverse revenue impacts of ~$100 million in the second half of the year.
  • Xylem had earlier expected FY21 organic revenue growth of 6% - 8% and 9% - 11% on a reported basis and adjusted EPS of $2.55 - $2.70.
  • The company's long-term financial framework anticipates annual organic revenue growth of 4% - 6%, with an average annual adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 50-75 bps per year. The company also maintains its commitment to average yearly free cash flow conversion of 100%.
  • Xylem will announce the establishment of Xylem Vue, a digital ecosystem bringing together the power of its advanced hardware and software technologies and service capabilities.
  • Xylem said it expects to continue delivering above-market organic growth with enhanced margins.
  • Price Action: XYL shares traded lower by 0.17% at $127.58 on the last check Thursday.

