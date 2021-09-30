Stellantis' Opel Halts A Plant Production Due To Chip Crisis: Reuters
- Stellantis NV's (NYSE: STLA) carmaker Opel will close one of its German plants due to a chip crisis until the end of the year, Reuters reports.
- The production at the Eisenach plant, which manufactures internal combustion engines and hybrid electric cars, will likely begin in 2022.
- It will temporarily lay off around 1,300 workers employed at the plant, with a different plant in France picking up some production.
- Stellantis has halted production at other plants, including Europe and Canada, forecasting to manufacture 1.4 million fewer vehicles in 2021 due to the crisis.
- Price Action: STLA shares traded lower by 0.52% at $19.17 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
