Stellantis' Opel Halts A Plant Production Due To Chip Crisis: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:32am   Comments
  • Stellantis NV's (NYSE: STLA) carmaker Opel will close one of its German plants due to a chip crisis until the end of the year, Reuters reports.
  • The production at the Eisenach plant, which manufactures internal combustion engines and hybrid electric cars, will likely begin in 2022.
  • It will temporarily lay off around 1,300 workers employed at the plant, with a different plant in France picking up some production.
  • Stellantis has halted production at other plants, including Europe and Canada, forecasting to manufacture 1.4 million fewer vehicles in 2021 due to the crisis
  • Price Action: STLA shares traded lower by 0.52% at $19.17 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

