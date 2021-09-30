JinkoSolar Updates On Jiangxi Jinko's China IPO
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: JKS) updated on the status of the proposed initial public offering and listing of its subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board (the STAR Market).
- The STAR Market stock listing committee admitted that Jiangxi Jinko had fulfilled the offering, listing, and disclosure requirements related to its proposed IPO.
- Now, Jiangxi Jinko will need to go through the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission before the IPO.
- Price Action: JKS shares traded higher by 2.05% at $42.71 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
