ABB Launches Fastest EV Charger
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:28am   Comments
ABB Launches Fastest EV Charger
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABBlaunched an innovative all-in-one Electric Vehicle (EV) charger, which provides the fastest charging experience on the market to tap the budding demand for EVs made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other automakers.
  • ABB’s new Terra 360 modular charger with a maximum output of 360 kW and capable of fully charging an electric car in 15 minutes or less can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles with dynamic power distribution.
  • The Terra 360 will be available in Europe from 2021 end. The USA, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions will get it in 2022. 
  • Price Action: ABB shares traded higher by 0.06% at $33.66 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

