Microvision Leases Office Space In Redmond, Washington
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 6:42am   Comments
  • Laser scanning technology company Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVISdisclosed that on September 24, it entered into an Office Lease with Redmond East Office Park LLC to lease 16,681 square feet of space located in Redmond, Washington, for general office space and product testing.
  • The Lease provides for an initial term of 128 months commencing November 1.
  • The annual base rent will be $500,000 for the first year and is subject to yearly increases of 3.0%. 
  • Related Content: Roku, Microsoft Join Other Counterparts In Office Space Hunt: Bloomberg
  • Price Action: MVIS shares traded higher by 1.53% at $11.29 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

