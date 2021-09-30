Paysafe Collaborates With Fubo Gaming Over Sports Betting Payments
- Specialized payments platform Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) collaborated with sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) subsidiary Fubo Gaming.
- Fubo Gaming's mobile sportsbook, Fubo Sportsbook, will plug into Paysafe for credit and debit card payments, the Skrill USA digital wallet, Paysafecard, and Paysafecash eCash solutions.
- Fubo Sportsbook users will be able to fund a deposit via credit card, debit card, or ACH bank transfer from a checking or savings account via Paysafe's payment gateway.
- Bettors will also use Skrill USA for fast and secure deposits from their digital wallet account into their Fubo Sportsbook account.
- Paysafe will facilitate bettors with payouts between ACH withdrawals or Skrill USA's digital wallet, which will help transfer winnings in real-time to players' bank accounts. Bettors can also use the Skrill Visa Prepaid Card to withdraw winnings as cash from an ATM.
- The launch is likely by Q4 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.
- Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 1.85% at $7.7 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
