STMicroelectronics, Nu Eyne Collaborate Over Eye Care Therapy Device
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and Korean medical device manufacturer Nu Eyne jointly announced a Nu Eyne wearable therapy device for eye care powered by an STM32WB55 dual-core Bluetooth LE (BLE) microcontroller (MCU).
- Nu Eyne's recently launched CELLENA wearable device uses electric current and light emitted to the eyes and associated nerves to relieve eye dryness and fatigue.
- The CELLENA device relies on the dual-core architecture of the STM32WB55 MCU for wireless connectivity and real-time processing.
- ST's MCU also delivers multiple security mechanisms, including user data protection and encrypted firmware update over BLE with its embedded security features.
- Price Action: STM shares traded higher by 0.81% at $43.69 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
