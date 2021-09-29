NIO Picks Keysight To Verify 5G, C-V2X Connectivity In EVs
- Chinese battery electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) chose Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) solutions to verify 5G and cellular vehicle to everything (C-V2X) connectivity.
- NIO selected Keysight's 5G and C-V2X network emulation solutions to advance the development of premium EVs primarily targeting the Chinese market.
- Keysight enables NIO to verify 5G and C-V2X designs according to the latest 5G new radio (NR) and C-V2X specifications defined by 3GPP and other standards organizations.
- Keysight's solutions enable NIO to emulate and verify complex hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) drive test scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions.
- Keysight will support NIO, an innovator in automotive smart connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with test solutions that enable the automaker to address the market demand in China and abroad.
- Price Action: KEYS shares closed lower by 0.60% at $166.89 on Wednesday.
