Vuzix Scoops Supply Agreement, Initial Smart Glass Order From Acuraflow
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
  • Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) inked a distribution agreement with Acuraflow.
  • The developer and deployer of sustainable management solutions have also given an initial order for Smart Glasses.
  • Acuraflow serves the oil and gas, chemical, mining, utilities, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries. 
  • This distribution agreement with Vuzix is vital to continue serving LATAM with digital transformation in industrial companies and expanding into education and healthcare, Acuraflow Business Development Manager Lucas Reed said.
  • As a master distributor in the region, our customers will purchase Vuzix products with better shipping conditions, competitive landed costs, and a host of value-added services.
  • Price Action: VUZI shares closed lower by 2.16% at $10.41 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

