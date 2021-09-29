Vuzix Scoops Supply Agreement, Initial Smart Glass Order From Acuraflow
- Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and product supplier Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) inked a distribution agreement with Acuraflow.
- The developer and deployer of sustainable management solutions have also given an initial order for Smart Glasses.
- Acuraflow serves the oil and gas, chemical, mining, utilities, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.
- This distribution agreement with Vuzix is vital to continue serving LATAM with digital transformation in industrial companies and expanding into education and healthcare, Acuraflow Business Development Manager Lucas Reed said.
- As a master distributor in the region, our customers will purchase Vuzix products with better shipping conditions, competitive landed costs, and a host of value-added services.
- Price Action: VUZI shares closed lower by 2.16% at $10.41 on Wednesday.
