 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Why Applied Materials Shares Are Falling

Shares of semiconductor, chip and memory companies, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) are trading lower in sympathy with Micron, which issued first-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Shares of tech companies at large are also trading lower this week amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Applied Materials is one of the world's largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography.

Applied Materials is trading lower by 3.5% at $128.25. Applied Materials has a 52-week high of $146.00 and a 52-week low of $56.87.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

Technology Stocks Pull Down the S&P 500, Can Other Sectors Pull It Higher?
Troubling Tuesday: Second Selloff in Seven Sessions Comes as Tech Gets Hit by Yield Climb
Why Applied Materials Shares Are Trading Lower
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com