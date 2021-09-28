 Skip to main content

AeroVironment Subsidiary Telerob Bags Multi-Million Dollar Unmanned Ground Vehicle Order
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) subsidiary, Telerob Gesellschaft für Fernhantierungstechnik mbH (Telerob), has received a multi-million dollar firm-fixed-price order from the Latvian Ministry of Defense (MoD). 
  • The order encompasses the procurement of telemax EVO HYBRID and tEODor EVO unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and engineering support to the Latvian National Armed Forces. 
  • The company expects to complete the delivery in late 2021.
  • The tEODor EVO is purpose-built for explosive ordnance disposal and disarming improvised explosive devices. The telemax EVO HYBRID is a versatile UGV with compact dimensions and a lift capacity of up to 82 pounds (37 kilograms).
  • Price Action: AVAV shares closed lower by 0.12% at $86.15 on Tuesday.

