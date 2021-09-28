 Skip to main content

Astronics Bags $19M Follow-On Order From Collins Aerospace
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
  • Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATROhas secured a $19 million order from Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) subsidiary Collins Aerospace for business jet connectivity equipment to be delivered in 2022. 
  • The order is a follow-on to the ~$11 million order announced in February 2021.
  • "We are excited to support the growing success of the Collins Aerospace Ku-band connectivity service," said Michael Kuehn, Astronics CSC President.
  • Price Action: ATRO shares traded lower by 1.39% at $14.22, while RTX was down by 0.65% at $86.7 on the last check Tuesday.

