GE Digital Pockets $28.7M Contract From Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority For Grid Software Solutions
- General Electric Co's (NYSE: GE) GE Digital and Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) signed a contract worth $28.7 million for software and services to modernize the Kingdom of Bahrain's electricity and water networks.
- GE Digital will install multiple Grid Software in a state-of-the-art control center to digitize operations for increased efficiency and redundancy.
- "As the authority serves 430,000 electricity and 310,000 water customers, digital solutions will assist in optimizing their customer service and asset management goals," said Talal Eskandar, VP for GE Digital's commercial operations in the Middle East region.
- Grid Software to be utilized in this solution include, Distribution, Transmission Management, Grid Resilience, and Water Transmission and Water Distribution Management.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 1.18% at $106.59 on the last check Tuesday.
