 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Digital Pockets $28.7M Contract From Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority For Grid Software Solutions
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
GE Digital Pockets $28.7M Contract From Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority For Grid Software Solutions
  • General Electric Co's (NYSE: GEGE Digital and Bahrain Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) signed a contract worth $28.7 million for software and services to modernize the Kingdom of Bahrain's electricity and water networks.
  • GE Digital will install multiple Grid Software in a state-of-the-art control center to digitize operations for increased efficiency and redundancy.
  • "As the authority serves 430,000 electricity and 310,000 water customers, digital solutions will assist in optimizing their customer service and asset management goals," said Talal Eskandar, VP for GE Digital's commercial operations in the Middle East region.
  • Grid Software to be utilized in this solution include, Distribution, Transmission Management, Grid Resilience, and Water Transmission and Water Distribution Management.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 1.18% at $106.59 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why General Electric's Stock Is Rising Today
GE Healthcare Bolsters Ultrasound Portfolio With $1.45B BK Medical Deal
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Meeting In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2021
GE Expected To Ink $2B Deal With Vietnam's Bamboo Airways For Dreamliner Engines Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com