 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $49 to $46.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck noted 'Risks to the upside include a steeper yield curve, faster rate hikes than expected, faster loan growth, lower expenses, resolution of the 10 outstanding consent orders with asset cap removal before the fourth quarter of 2023, and minimal EPS impact from business exits. Risks to downside include Fed not lifting asset cap until 2024 or 2025, business exits reducing EPS more than expected, slow loan growth, lower than expected operating leverage, and credit deterioration.'

Wells Fargo is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S.

Wells Fargo's stock was trading about 3.9% lower at $45.70 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.41 and a 52-week low of $20.76.

Latest Ratings for WFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Aug 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Jun 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WFC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

This Day In Market History: FDIC Seizes Wachovia
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising
9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EATOTR GlobalDowngrades
MGordon HaskettUpgrades33.0
ESESidoti & Co.Upgrades99.0
CCOTD SecuritiesUpgrades35.0
BOUYFJefferiesUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com