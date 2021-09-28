Heidrick & Struggles Partners With Eightfold AI To Develop New Digital Platform
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) and Eightfold AI, an AI-driven talent development platform, have partnered to develop a new digital leadership platform intended to offer organizations a new way to understand, assess and make decisions about leadership talent.
- The parties anticipate the partnership to bring a new digital platform that offers real-time leadership insights, data analytics, and AI to fragmented leadership development and planning processes.
- Price Action: HSII shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $44.19 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.