Jacobs Bags General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has won seven awards on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. 
  • The multiple-award IDIQ contract has no defined ceiling value but is anticipated to have a multi-billion-dollar budget over its potential 10-year ordering period.
  • The ASTRO program, sponsored by the Department of Defense, will be managed by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).
  • ASTRO is shaped around ten functional domain areas, referred to as pools, each supported by unique primes and offerings. Jacobs' seven pools include data operations, mission operations, space, ground, development/systems integration, research, and training.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 1.53% at $136.16 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

