Why Alfi Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Why Alfi Shares Are Trading Higher Today

ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Vistar Media to enable advertisers to purchase digital out of home campaigns programmatically.

Alfi will be joining the programmatic exchange via Vistar Media's supply-side platform, allowing advertisers to purchase inventory through an open exchange or private marketplace deal.

Alfi will also be using Vistar Media's ad serving technology to drive an advertising planning, buying and reporting experience.

"It is clear that campaign creation, placements and even ad creative can help advertisers configure ad cycles ahead of time to focus on high-level strategy and bid management. Now, with one interface, advertisers and programmatic buyers can work together and ensure all creative content results in positive ROI," said Ron Spears, chief revenue officer of Alfi.

Alfi operates an artificial intelligence enterprise SaaS platform powering computer vision with machine learning models.

ALF Price Action: Alfi has traded as high as $22.50 and as low as $2.41 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.50% at $7.60 at time of publication.

