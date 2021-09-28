 Skip to main content

Taboola Lifts Q3, FY21 Outlook To Reflect Connexity Synergies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ: TBLA) provides updated 2021 and initial 2022 guidance that incorporates recently closed Connexity acquisition.
  • Related ContentTaboola.com To Acquire e-Commerce platform Connexity For $800M In Cash And Stock
  • Taboola closed its acquisition of Connexity on September 1, 2021, adding Connexity's 6,000 publishers and 1,600 direct merchant relationships.
  • Q3 Outlook: It increased the Q3 revenue guidance from $325 million - $328 million to $338 million - $342 million.
  • Taboola expanded the Q3 Gross Profit outlook from $95 million - $98 million to $101 million - $103 million.
  • The company raised the Q3 ex-TAC Gross Profit guidance from $115 million - $117 million to $122 million - $124 million.
  • It raised the Q3 Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $33 million - $34 million to $36 million - $37 million.
  • FY21 Outlook: The company raised the FY21 revenue outlook from the previous $1.316 billion - $1.323 billion to $1.392 billion - $1.40 billion.
  • It bumped the FY21 Gross Profit guidance from $390 million - $396 million to $418 million - $424 million.
  • Taboola lifted the FY21 ex-TAC Gross Profit outlook from ​$468 million - $472 million to $503 million - $509 million.
  • The company increased the FY21 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from ​$150 million - $153 million to $168 million - $171 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: Taboola.com expects Revenues of $1.698 billion - $1.748 billion, Gross Profit of $530 million - $550 million, ex-TAC Gross Profit of $645 million - $665 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $193 million - $213 million.
  • Taboola estimates its total addressable market, when accounting for the Connexity acquisition, to be $124 billion, including $64 billion in the Open Web and $60 billion of e-commerce ad spend in walled gardens.
  • Price Action: TBLA shares traded lower by 2.75% at $8.83 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

