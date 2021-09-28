 Skip to main content

Alfi Shares Gain On Vistar Media Collaboration
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • AI enterprise SaaS platform company ALFI Inc (NASDAQ: ALFcollaborated with the programmatic exchange, Vistar Media.
  • The partnership aims to provide advertisers and agencies programmatic access to Alfi's impactful inventory and enable complex ad delivery across all campaigns.
  • Alfi will be joining the programmatic exchange via Vistar's supply-side platform, allowing advertisers to purchase inventory via an open exchange or private marketplace deal. 
  • Alfi will also leverage Vistar's ad serving technology to power a sophisticated advertising planning, buying, and reporting experience. 
  • Impressions, ad spots in a loop, the frequency of ads, and the impact of ads purchased via Alfi's software will help target ad campaign delivery.
  • Price Action: ALF shares traded higher by 19.3% at $8.46 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

