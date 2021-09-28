SeaSpine's Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Modules Approved In Europe
- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) received simultaneous CE Mark certification for its Cranial Module and Percutaneous Spine Module for the 7D FLASH Navigation System.
- The approval expands the applications and functionality of the FLASH Navigation System for cranial surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery for the European market.
- The 7D FLASH Navigation System uses visible light to quickly create a three-dimensional image for surgical navigation, resulting in shorter and more efficient spinal and cranial procedures.
- Price Action: SPNE stock closed at $15.25 on Monday.
