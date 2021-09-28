 Skip to main content

Goodyear Invests In Autonomous Trucking Company Gatik
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Goodyear Invests In Autonomous Trucking Company Gatik
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GThas announced a multi-year collaboration with Gatik to advance mobility solutions for the autonomous B2B short-haul logistics industry.
  • Under the collaboration, Goodyear's venture capital fund, Goodyear Ventures, has participated in Gatik's recently announced Series B funding. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Gatik has established the autonomous middle mile logistics network in North America and is expanding its fleet of Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks for customers in multiple markets, including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Ontario.
  • Gatik's medium-duty fleet will use tires equipped with tire intelligence technology powered by Goodyear SightLine.
  • Price Action: GT shares traded lower by 1.23% at $18.43 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

