Ethan Allen Plans To Expand Manufacturing In Vermont; Hikes Wages
- Interior design company Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Beecher Falls and Orleans, Vermont.
- As part of its strategy to recruit strong talent, the company has increased its starting wage to $16.00 an hour and actively recruiting new employees.
- Ethan said its production in Vermont had significant declines over the years due to many factors, including the labor shortage and the escalation of manufacturing costs.
- Price Action: ETD shares closed higher by 4.08% at $25.74 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.