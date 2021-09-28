 Skip to main content

Ethan Allen Plans To Expand Manufacturing In Vermont; Hikes Wages
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 5:56am   Comments
  • Interior design company Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETDplans to expand its manufacturing operations in Beecher Falls and Orleans, Vermont.
  • As part of its strategy to recruit strong talent, the company has increased its starting wage to $16.00 an hour and actively recruiting new employees.
  • Ethan said its production in Vermont had significant declines over the years due to many factors, including the labor shortage and the escalation of manufacturing costs.
  • Price Action: ETD shares closed higher by 4.08% at $25.74 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

