Charter Raises $4B Via Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Charter Raises $4B Via Debt Offering
  • Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC, and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp, have priced $4.0 billion in notes in a secondary offering.
  • The notes included $1.25 billion of 2.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2029, $1.35 billion of 3.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2042, and $1.4 billion of 3.95% Senior Secured Notes due 2062.
  • The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes, including potential buybacks and debt repayment.
  • Charter held $87.5 billion in debt as of June 30.
  • Price Action: CHTR shares closed lower by 0.64% at $734.41 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

