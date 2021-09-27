Castellini Deploys Honeywell Portable Devices To Modernize Distribution Center Operations
- Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) announced that the Castellini Company had deployed its CK65 and CT40 mobile computers, VM1 vehicle-mounted computers, and RT10 tablets, to help mobile workers pick, pack and ship perishables.
- Castellini is a supplier of fresh and frozen produce and fruit in the Midwest. Its 1,400 truckloads deliver over 9 million pounds of perishables and more than 300,000 meals per week.
- Castellini will use Honeywell's Operational Intelligence Professional software. These portable devices are all based on Honeywell's Mobility Edge platform.
- Honeywell will provide on-demand support, serving as a single point of contact for ongoing mobility device management and help desk support.
- Price Action: HON shares closed lower by 0.59% at $217.90 on Monday.
