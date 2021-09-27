 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Castellini Deploys Honeywell Portable Devices To Modernize Distribution Center Operations
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Castellini Deploys Honeywell Portable Devices To Modernize Distribution Center Operations
  • Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) announced that the Castellini Company had deployed its CK65 and CT40 mobile computers, VM1 vehicle-mounted computers, and RT10 tablets, to help mobile workers pick, pack and ship perishables.
  • Castellini is a supplier of fresh and frozen produce and fruit in the Midwest. Its 1,400 truckloads deliver over 9 million pounds of perishables and more than 300,000 meals per week.
  • Castellini will use Honeywell's Operational Intelligence Professional software. These portable devices are all based on Honeywell's Mobility Edge platform.
  • Honeywell will provide on-demand support, serving as a single point of contact for ongoing mobility device management and help desk support.
  • Price Action: HON shares closed lower by 0.59% at $217.90 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HON)

Honeywell Launches Robot To Reduce Warehouse Injuries, Boost Efficiency
GM's JV Ultium Cells Selects Honeywell Quality Control System For Battery Production Plant
Early Market Trading Action Could Be Telling As Markets Rebound From Monday's Selloff
United, Honeywell Invest In Alder Fuels Hoping For Jet Fuel Replacement
Disney And Apple Lead The Dow Jones
Stellantis Appoints Christine Feuell As Chrysler Brand CEO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com