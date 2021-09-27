 Skip to main content

Curtiss-Wright Bags Contract From Raytheon For MOSA-Based Processing & Networking Modules
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 3:32pm   Comments
  • Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CWhas secured a contract from Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) to provide its rugged Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based processor and networking modules for use in the Next Generation Special Mission Processor (SMP). The contract size was not disclosed.
  • The NextGen SMP serves as the central processing component of the AC/MC-130J aircraft.
  • According to the DoD, the use of MOSA solutions is expected to "support a more rapid evolution of capabilities and technologies throughout the product life cycle through the use of architecture modularity, open systems standards, and appropriate business practices."
  • The company has begun the shipments and is scheduled to run through 2032.
  • Price Action: CW shares traded higher by 2.07% at $127.64, while RTX was up 0.22% at $87.34 on the last check Monday.

