Curtiss-Wright Bags Contract From Raytheon For MOSA-Based Processing & Networking Modules
- Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) has secured a contract from Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) to provide its rugged Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based processor and networking modules for use in the Next Generation Special Mission Processor (SMP). The contract size was not disclosed.
- The NextGen SMP serves as the central processing component of the AC/MC-130J aircraft.
- According to the DoD, the use of MOSA solutions is expected to "support a more rapid evolution of capabilities and technologies throughout the product life cycle through the use of architecture modularity, open systems standards, and appropriate business practices."
- The company has begun the shipments and is scheduled to run through 2032.
- Price Action: CW shares traded higher by 2.07% at $127.64, while RTX was up 0.22% at $87.34 on the last check Monday.
