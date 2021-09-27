 Skip to main content

Kratos Bags $13.2M In C5ISR System Product Awards
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 11:22am   Comments
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Command, Control, Communication, Computing, Combat System, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Business has received ~$13.2 million in program awards, including for a large U.S. National Security Program. 
  • Kratos C5ISR business provides specialized manufacturing, products, and solutions for critical National Security priorities and programs.
  • The company will perform the work at its secure manufacturing and customer facilities.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $23.565 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

