CleanSpark Transitions All Bitcoin Mining Power To Foundry USA Pool
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
CleanSpark Transitions All Bitcoin Mining Power To Foundry USA Pool
  • CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) and Digital Currency Group, Inc. subsidiary Foundry Digital LLC announced that CleanSpark had transitioned all of its bitcoin mining power to Foundry USA Pool.
  • CleanSpark has now added computing power of over one exahash, generated by over 10,000 latest-generation bitcoin mining machines, to the Foundry USA Pool. 
  • CleanSpark plans to continue to deploy machines to reach its goal of 2 EH/s by the end of 2021 and 3.2 EH/s by fall 2022.
  • Foundry USA Pool is a North American cryptocurrency mining pool that pays its users through the Full-Pay-Per-Share (FPPS) payout method without relying on an external party, guaranteeing stable, risk-free payouts.
  • Price Action: CLSK shares traded higher by 3.68% at $11.82 on the last check Monday.

