 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rocket Lab Secures $24M US Space Force Contract To Develop Neutron Upper Stage
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
Rocket Lab Secures $24M US Space Force Contract To Develop Neutron Upper Stage
  • Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLBhas secured a $24.35 million contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) to develop the Neutron launch vehicle's upper stage.
  • This award is part of a $75 million research and development program approved by U.S. Congress to advance the state-of-the-art in the upper stage technology of domestic launch systems.
  • Rocket Lab noted that this contract recognizes it as a potential National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Launch provider from 2025.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher 2.49% at $14.40 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKLB)

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Deutsche Bank Initiates Rocket Lab USA With Buy, Sees Upside Of 17%
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com