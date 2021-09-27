Rocket Lab Secures $24M US Space Force Contract To Develop Neutron Upper Stage
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) has secured a $24.35 million contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) to develop the Neutron launch vehicle's upper stage.
- This award is part of a $75 million research and development program approved by U.S. Congress to advance the state-of-the-art in the upper stage technology of domestic launch systems.
- Rocket Lab noted that this contract recognizes it as a potential National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Launch provider from 2025.
- Price Action: RKLB shares are trading higher 2.49% at $14.40 during the premarket session on Monday.
