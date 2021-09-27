3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Radius Health

The Trade: Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) 10% owner Target Biotech V, BB Biotech Ag acquired a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $12.28. The insider spent $1,841,280.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares dropped around 8% over the previous month.

What Radius Health Does: Radius Health is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology.

National Fuel Gas

The Trade: National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) President and CEO David Bauer acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $51.36. To acquire these shares, it cost $154,080.00.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported mixed results for the third quarter.

What National Fuel Gas Does: National Fuel Gas is a diversified energy company engaged in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas.

Cheniere Energy Partners

The Trade: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) 10% owner Blackstone Holdings Iii Lp, Blackstone Holdings Iii GP Lp, Blackstone Holdings Iii Gp Management Llc, Blackstone Inc, Blackstone Group Management Llc, Stephen Schwarzman bought a total of 60440 shares at an average price of $39.60. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,203,937.28. The insider also sold a total of 30400 shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Cheniere Energy Partners Does: Cheniere Energy Partners is the direct owner of the Sabine Pass LNG terminals as well as regasification facilities