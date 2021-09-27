 Skip to main content

Aqua Metals Establishes Innovation Center For Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Solution
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:49am   Comments
  • Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has established an Innovation Center focused on applying its technology to lithium-ion battery recycling research and development and prototype system activities. 
  • The Aqua Metals Innovation Center is located in Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC). 
  • The objective of the Innovation Center is to expand the development of breakthrough technologies for sustainable metal recycling that can deliver raw materials back into the manufacturing supply chain.
  • Aqua Metals has filed a provisional patent earlier in 2021 for recovering metals from recycled lithium-ion batteries to complement the 68 awarded and 49 pending patents for AquaRefining. 
  • Price Action: AQMS shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $2.01 during the premarket session on Monday.

