Aqua Metals Establishes Innovation Center For Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Solution
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) has established an Innovation Center focused on applying its technology to lithium-ion battery recycling research and development and prototype system activities.
- The Aqua Metals Innovation Center is located in Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC).
- The objective of the Innovation Center is to expand the development of breakthrough technologies for sustainable metal recycling that can deliver raw materials back into the manufacturing supply chain.
- Aqua Metals has filed a provisional patent earlier in 2021 for recovering metals from recycled lithium-ion batteries to complement the 68 awarded and 49 pending patents for AquaRefining.
- Price Action: AQMS shares are trading lower by 1.95% at $2.01 during the premarket session on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas