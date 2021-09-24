 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Xpeng Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Why Xpeng Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), are trading lower as investors continue to weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Shares of some Chinese companies could also be trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have put pressure Chinese stocks this year.

XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally-friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). Xpeng targets the mid-to-high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market.

Xpeng has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $17.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Alibaba Dips In Hong Kong While JD, Tencent And Nio Rival Xpeng Strike Gains Despite Evergrande Woes
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Li Auto Rise In Recovering Hong Kong Market, Evergrande Shoots Up 15% As Worries Ease
5 Stocks To Check Out Ahead Of Benzinga EV Con
This Nimble EV Stock Has Outperformed Tesla And Other Major Automakers In September
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Peers Xpeng, Li Auto Continue To Plunge In Hong Kong Amid Evergrande Woes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com