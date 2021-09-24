Huawei Sees Colossal Decline In Smartphone Revenue
- China's Huawei Technologies Chairman Eric Xu sees a revenue decline from its smartphone business by at least $30 billion - 40 billion in 2021, with new growth streams unlikely to make up the shortfall in the next few years, Reuters reports.
- Donald Trump's 2019 embargo continues to weigh on the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) competitor's handset business despite its new 5G-related business. Huawei now aims to explore beyond the chipset supply chain.
- Huawei expects to survive for the next five to ten years while the supply chain challenges will likely take a long time to resolve. Smartphones contributed $50 billion in 2020 revenue.
- Huawei reported its most significant ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, generating 320.4 billion yuan ($49.57 billion).
- The Biden government is in no mood to relax its restrictions on Huawei and aims to take further steps against the company if required.
- Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors have agreed to resolve fraud charges against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, Reuters reports.
