Why TAL Education Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) are trading lower as investors weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Shares of Chinese companies are also trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have pressure Chinese stocks this year.

TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services and online courses.

TAL Education has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $4.03.