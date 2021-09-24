 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why TAL Education Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Why TAL Education Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) are trading lower as investors weigh the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Shares of Chinese companies are also trading lower amid continued regulatory concerns following proposed oversight of the gaming sector in Macau. Regulatory actions in the education and tech space have pressure Chinese stocks this year.

TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services and online courses.

TAL Education has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $4.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAL)

Why TAL Education Shares Are Rising
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com