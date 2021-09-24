 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AstraZeneca Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) shares are trading higher after the company announced lynparza PROpel trial met the primary endpoint in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

"We are encouraged by the PROpel results and the clinical benefit LYNPARZAin combination with abiraterone demonstrated versus abiraterone alone as a 1st-line treatment option for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Today's results build on Merck (NYSE: MRK) and AstraZeneca's commitment to bring LYNPARZA earlier in lines of treatmentand to more patients with advanced prostate cancer," said Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer, Merck.

The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology. 

AstraZeneca has a 52-week high of $60.93 and a 52-week low of $46.48.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Efficacy, But Lags Rivals In Malaysian Study: Reuters
AstraZeneca - Merck's Lynparza Delays Disease Progression In Prostate Cancer Patients
RedHill Settles Movantik Patent Litigation With Aurobindo
AstraZeneca Invests In Imperial College's Self-Amplifying RNA Tech
AstraZeneca To Inject $360M In Irish API Manufacturing Site
AstraZeneca's Enhertu Posts Substantial Clinical Benefit Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer Trials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Roy Barnes why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com