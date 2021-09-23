 Skip to main content

Raytheon Intelligence & Space Expands Footprint In North Texas
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp's (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) opened a new intelligent manufacturing facility outside Dallas.
  • Additionally, the company also plans to build a new facility as part of the company's real estate modernization and consolidation efforts.
  • RI&S opened a new 178,000 square-foot Advanced Integration and Manufacturing Center at its McKinney, Texas location. The center results from a $100 million investment from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation that included a commitment to generate 500 skilled jobs.
  • RI&S unveiled its latest investment to build a 400,000-square-foot factory, lab, and office space at its McKinney campus to open by 2025. The larger, consolidated modern manufacturing operation in McKinney will allow RI&S to develop, build, test, and deliver more advanced technology and generate another 700 jobs. 
  • RI&S will also outfit a new 250,000 square-foot leased facility in North Texas to house technology programs.
  • Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 1.74% at $86.76 on the last check on Thursday.

News

