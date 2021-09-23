Why PAVmed Shares Are Trading Higher Today

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics, filed a registration statement for a proposed initial public offering.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined.

Lucid Diagnostics plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol "LUCD.”

PAVmed is a medical device company engaged in advancing a pipeline of medical technologies from concept to commercialization using a business model focused on capital and time efficiency.

PAVM Price Action: PAVmed is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 14.3% at $9.38 at time of publication.