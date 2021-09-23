 Skip to main content

AMMO Awarded US DoD Contract For Development And Manufacture Of Signature-On-Target Rounds
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
  • AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWWhas been awarded a contract by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), formerly CTTSO, operating under the U.S. Department of Defense, to design and manufacture signature-on-target rounds (SoT) in support of U.S. military operations.
  • The contract size was not disclosed.
  • The SoT ammunition is being developed to provide warfighters with the ability to see the impact of rounds fired from their weapon systems on a wider variety of targets, both day and night. This advanced capability will increase survivability by reducing firing position identification and increase lethality by supporting the shooter's ability to place more rounds on target and in the beaten zone.
  • Price Action: POWW shares are trading higher by 2.77% at $6.30 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

