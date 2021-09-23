FuelCell CEO On The Company's Blue Hydrogen Advantage

FuelCell Energy Inc's (NASDAQ: FCEL) technology is the only known technology in the world that has the ability to capture carbon from an external source and produce more power at the same time, FuelCell CEO Jason Few said Thursday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

FuelCell aims to use its fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy. All other existing carbon capture technologies require significant power, Few told CNBC.

FuelCell is able to capture carbon in the applications in which it produces hydrogen which results in "blue hydrogen," Few said.

Blue hydrogen is often promoted as a low-emissions solution, but it has faced criticism for not being as "green" as many make it seem.

Few thinks blue hydrogen has a significant opportunity "to play a major role as an energy fuel" across the globe.

Blue hydrogen is "absolutely clean low-carbon to no-carbon power," according to the FuelCell CEO.

See Also: What To Know About Biden-Backed 'Blue' Hydrogen And Why It Might Be A Worse Polluter Than Coal

Few expect to see the continued adoption of intermittent technologies like wind and solar, but he stressed that they are only intermittent solutions.

"We think the answer is hydrogen because you can store hydrogen in almost endless capacity. And with our platforms, we have the ability to use that excess electricity, convert it to hydrogen, store that hydrogen in something that's called electrolysis and then reverse that hydrogen and produce zero-carbon power," Few said.

FCEL Price Action: FuelCell has traded as high as $29.43 and as low as $1.58 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 8.4% at $7.22 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of FuelCell.