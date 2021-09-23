 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cummins Bags Award From UK Government To Accelerate Hydrogen Engine Development
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Cummins Bags Award From UK Government To Accelerate Hydrogen Engine Development
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMIreceived an award from the UK Government, provided through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), to play a significant role in de-carbonizing transport from 2025 onward.
  • The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • The Company’s hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) program is beginning to develop a medium-duty 6.7-liter and a heavy-duty 15-liter engine.
  • The goal for the new hydrogen engines is to achieve zero carbon emissions, enhanced power density, and improved thermal efficiency.
  • The development of the 6.7-liter hydrogen engine will focus on medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction applications, such as excavators and wheel loaders. 
  • Cummins global technical centers will work together to achieve commercial viability for the H2-ICE project on a global basis. Part of the development work at the Cummins Darlington facility will be supported by a funding award recently received from the UK Government.
  • Cummins adds another vital resource in integrating the hydrogen engine with the high-pressure gas vessels and supply lines it makes through its JV, NPROXX, which are installed on the vehicle or the equipment. 
  • Price Action: CMI shares are trading higher by 2.85% at $227.93 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMI)

Expert Ratings For Cummins
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2021
Truck Talk: Risky Business Edition
Daimler Truck - Cummins Sign Global Framework Agreement For Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle Engines
Cummins Beats On Top And Bottom Lines; May Spin Off Filtration Unit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com