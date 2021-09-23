 Skip to main content

Four Seasons Education Plans $15M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: FEDU) board of directors has approved a share repurchase of its ordinary shares in the form of ADSs of up to $15.0 million during the next twelve-month period. 
  • The company plans to fund the repurchase program with available working capital, existing cash balance, or future cash provided by operating activities. 
  • The company held $63.3 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2021.
  • Price Action: FEDU shares are trading higher by 29.3% at $0.75 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks

