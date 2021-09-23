 Skip to main content

Johnson Controls Invests In Phylagen For Technology On Microbiome Optimization
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Johnson Controls Invests In Phylagen For Technology On Microbiome Optimization
  • Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) has signed a joint development agreement with Phylagen, a biotechnology company in microbiome optimization of indoor environments. 
  • The agreement includes a strategic investment in Phylagen. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Through this agreement, the companies develop cutting-edge technology that leverages the science of building microbiomes to improve the future of healthy buildings.
  • Price Action: JCI shares traded higher by 1.87% at $74.18 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

