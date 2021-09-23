 Skip to main content

Google To Integrate In-Vehicle Connected Service In Honda's New Model
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:13pm   Comments
  • Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have agreed to integrate Google’s in-vehicle connected service into an all-new model set to launch in the second half of 2022 in North America.
  • Honda began adopting Android Auto, starting with the Accord in 2016. Android Auto optimizes smartphone functions for drivers and allows Honda vehicles to offer UX (user experience).
  • With the new collaboration with Google, Honda will further advance the UX for its customers.
  • Price Action: HMC shares traded higher by 1.21% at $30.89 on the last check Thursday.

