Veritone Scoops Content Licensing Contract With CBS News
- Cloud-based cognitive software company Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) forged an exclusive international content licensing agreement with CBS News, owned by ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC)
- The new three-year contract will enhance the search and discoverability of content and provide additional licensing opportunities to the international creative community.
- CBS News and Veritone have served television producers, filmmakers, podcasters and content creators for the past 11 years with access to the CBS News archives with search and discovery powered by Veritone's aiWARE.
- VERI Price Action: VERI shares traded higher by 13.32% at $24.41 on the last check Thursday.
